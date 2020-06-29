If reopened, there could be over 400,000 Covid-19 infections red-light areas in India: Report

Samsung Tab S6 Lite: A relatively affordable tablet with obvious compromises
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
A coalition of expert’s projects, including those from Harvard Medical School and the Yale School of Medicine speculated that there could be over 400,000 infections and 12,000 deaths among red light area workers and residents in the next one year if they are reopened, as per the CODE RED COVID study.
The model projects that more than 90 per cent of these cases and deaths in cities like Kolkata, Pune, and Nagpur could be prevented by the time the epidemic would peak by keeping red light areas closed.
Speaking about the findings, Dr Abhishek Pandey, Yale University, co-author of the study said in an official statement: "It is impossible to practice social distancing during sex. Residents of red-light areas, including sex workers, pimps, and brothel managers, are at higher risk of infection. By keeping red light areas closed until there is an effective preventive measure, thousands of deaths among residents of red-light areas can be averted."
The model projects that West Bengal’s red-light areas will experience over 2,000 deaths of sex workers and red light area residents if they reopen. West Bengal’s largest NGO working with sex workers, Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (DMSC), has a membership that includes about 65,000 sex workers spread across 50 red light areas in the state.
Smarajit Jana, a doctor and chief advisor of DMSC, said in an official statement: “It would be of great danger if the sex workers are allowed to operate as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Due to their nature of work and the congested way in which they live, one single case can infect a hundred”.
Maharashtra will also be one of the worst affected states. In Pune’s Budhwar Peth, 4,795 cumulative cases, 688 hospitalizations, and 162 deaths. In Mumbai’s Red-Light Area of Kamathipura, Grant Road, and Faulkland Road, 3,494 cases, 486 hospitalizations, and 114 deaths. In Nagpur, Itwari Chowk can face 1,667 cases, 236 hospitalizations, and 56 deaths.
In the capital city of New Delhi, the GB Road Red Light Area could experience 2,774 cases, 386 hospitalizations, and 91 deaths.
Dr Sahayakan, a member of Code Red Coalition, a global coalition of doctors and researchers that is advising governments on how to prevent Covid-19 spread said in the report: “None of the protection measures like distancing, masks, or sanitizing can effectively stop Covid-19 transmission during sex work. Sex work cannot be safely practised in red light areas in India, given their nature. It can result in many cases and deaths in sex workers and citizens”.
Prominent politicians in Germany called for brothels to close permanently and wrote letters to the premiers of all German states stating, "It should be obvious that prostitutes could become epidemiological 'super spreaders' — sexual activities are, as a rule, not compatible with social distancing measures”. The German lawmakers stated, “Re-opening the brothels will not help these women...Instead, they need apprenticeships, training or work in a secure job."
If red light areas reopen, lakhs of customers infected by sex workers can spread the infection across cities and the country causing a surge of cases. India would need 70 per cent more hospital beds by the peak if red light areas reopened instead of stayed closed. It would push India over peak medical capacity sooner. Fewer sick people would be able to receive treatment causing an increase in preventable deaths.
Commenting on the CODE RED COVID report, co-author, Dr Sudhakar Nuti, Harvard Medical School, said: “The Indian government has implemented smart and effective measures to flatten the curve, but it is unlikely for the pandemic to be resolved until there is a vaccine. It is therefore important that red light areas remain closed until a vaccine is developed and widely distributed to protect sex workers and the population at large”.
Nuti added: “Government restrictions on this part of the informal economy have not been outlined in Covid-19 directives, but a sex worker in Mumbai was quoted in a media story stating “There will be no business in Kamathipura for at least next two years. We can only return when there's a Covid-19 vaccine.”
The study recommended that sex workers need opportunities to gain skills that employ lower-risk jobs. Recent media reports show that some sex workers have begun exploring other employment options.
In Andhra Pradesh, a collective has asked for an exit strategy for sex workers including “transitional housing, bank loans, and alternate employment”. The efforts to close India’s red-light areas and help sex workers find lower-risk jobs would save many lives.
The scientific model was applied to multiple cities across India. If red light areas are kept closed then cumulative cases, and deaths at the peak could be reduced by over 90 per cent in these areas: Nashik, Jalgaon, Meerut, Silchar, Satara, Siliguri, Pune, Nagpur, Kolkata, and Durgapur.
In Thane, New Delhi, Sonarpur, Guntur, and Sangli, there can be over 60 per cent reduction in the cumulative cases and deaths at the peak. The findings and recommendations have been shared with central, state, and local governments.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...