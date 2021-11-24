IHCL inaugurates Taal Kutir convention centre in Kolkata

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) — which runs the Taj branded hotels — will make operational the Taal Kutir Convention Centre in Kolkata from December 1.

The convention centre is likely to be one of the largest in the city with a MICE and banqueting venues to the tune of 4,645.152 sq metres.

Located in the satellite township of New Town on the North-Eastern fringes of the city, Taal Kutir will have meadows, lush gardens, and water bodies. The contemporary design draws inspiration from the architecture and culture of Bengal, the company said in a release.

The facility can also host weddings.

There will be six venues ranging from 278.709 sq meters to over 1,161.288 sq metres. This includes indoor and outdoor venues with open-to-sky terraces.

According to Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, Kolkata is the commercial and financial hub of East India with tremendous potential.

“With the opening of Taal Kutir Convention Centre, the city will be able to host large scale conferencing and events,” he said

Taal Kutir has been developed and built by Harshavardhan Neotia’s Ambuja Neotia Group.