Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has opened a new hotel -- Scenic Munnar - IHCL SeleQtions in Kerala.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL said the new hotel will enhance the tourism potential of the region while focussing on the rising trend of leisure travel.

Scenic Munnar - IHCL SeleQtions will have 55 roomsincluding secluded villas with private plunge pools in the midst of hills and valleys and tea plantations. The interiors of the hotel are inspired by the local flora of the Neelakurinji flowers blooming once in twelve years. Guests can have a culinary feast at all-day-diner, The Hub Kitchen, enjoy cocktails at Tree Sky bar or rejuvenate with the wellness offerings of the spa and the swimming pool and a state-of-the-art gymnasium. It also has banqueting spaces for social get-togethers and off-sites.

Cyriac Augustine, Group Chairman, CRB Group, said,“We are delighted with the opening of Scenic Munnar - IHCL SeleQtions, offering travellers a new experience of Kerala. We are proud to partner with IHCL, India’s finest hospitality company for this hotel.”

Munnar, a picturesque hill station with mist clinging to mountaintops and contoured tea plantations is a popular holiday spot in Kerala.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 20 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Kerala including 6 under development.

