IIL ties up with Griffith Varsity for Covid-19 vaccine research

Vaccine-maker Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), will commence research for developing a vaccine for coronavirus.
The Hyderabad based IIL has joined hands with Griffith University, Australia to conduct exploratory research to develop a lead vaccine candidate for Coronavirus.
As part of their agreement, scientists from Indian Immunologicals and Griffith University will develop a ‘Live Attenuated SARS – CoV-2 vaccine’ or Covid-19 vaccine using the latest codon de-optimisation technology.
“The technology looks promising for developing a vaccine for prophylactic, active, single dose immunisation against coronavirus in humans, with an enhanced safety profile,” IIL said in a release.
The vaccine is expected to provide long-lasting protection with a single dose administration with an anticipated safety profile similar to other licensed vaccines for active immunisation.
Upon completion of the research, the vaccine strain will be transferred to Indian Immunologicals which will work the country’s regulator – The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation - to conduct clinical trials.
“IIL’s leadership in producing safe and affordable human and veterinary vaccines will enable us to progress well in this endeavour”, K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals said.
“Our live-attenuated vaccine is expected to provide long lasting immunity against SARS – CoV-2 following a single immunisation and cross-protection against other coronaviruses (example MERS, SARS-CoV-1),” Suresh Mahalingam, Menzies Health Institute Queensland, Griffith University, Australia said.
