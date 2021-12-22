IIM Shillong wins BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2021

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
A team from IIM Shillong, comprising twins Aritro and Arko Datta, and Hardik Goyal, won the grand finale of BusinessLine on Campus (BloC) Boardroom Challenge 2021. SIBM Pune was the first runner-up while SPJIMR Mumbai finished third. For the finals case, participants had to present strategies for a wealth management company to attract retail investors to invest in non-traditional asset classes and improve awareness.
The two-month-long contest saw around 600 teams from top B-schools participate in the online preliminary psychometric test. In the second round, 33 teams were shortlisted to take part in the virtual semi-finals rounds across nine cities. The trio from IIM Shillong bagged the coveted title of CXOs of the year and ₹1 lakh in prize money while the team comprising Vijay Balaji KS and Arun Prasad of SIBM Pune won ₹75,000 and the SPJIMR Mumbai team of Sai Sankalp Vemavarapu, Lahari Nuchu, and Sambhav Batra, took home ₹50,000.
The announcement of the winning teams was made by A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, the presenting sponsor for the case study challenge. Balasubramanian said that the idea was to make use of the inputs and insights spotlighted by students and facilitate dialogue about the wealth management industry which is often not discussed in high frequency.
IIM Shillong had to slug it out with eight other top B-schools in a nine-city final. The other teams competing for the CXO title were: IIM Bangalore, IMT Ghaziabad (Delhi), Great Lakes (Chennai), SIBM (Pune), IIM Kozhikode (Kochi), SPJIMR (Mumbai), and XLRI Jamshedpur (Kolkata) and JNTU (Hyderabad).
The jury comprised--KS Rao, Senior Vice President & Head, Investor Education & Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd; Vishwadeep Kuila, Founder-Director, Brand Vectors; Kamlesh Sharma, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages; and Lokeshwarri SK, Senior Associate Editor, and Head of Data Vertical, BusinessLine.
Kuila said most teams did a brilliant job assimilating the information and coming up with solutions. “It’s a complicated case and it’s not easy to analyse large amounts of data. What’s impressive is that the winning team went beyond the brief and had done a lot of primary and secondary research for their presentation.” Lokeshwarri pointed out that it was an open-ended case with multiple layers. “The winners went one step ahead with their additional reading and research. They presented original ideas on how to crack the market which really set them apart.”
Sharma said that the decision to pick IIM Shillong as winners was unanimous. “The winning team was able to structure their thoughts and present solutions backed with facts and data. They had done their due diligence before the presentation and that came through.” Rao said that all the presentations had some extremely useful insights while assessing the wealth management industry. “As someone in the field, I can make use of these ideas for my future business plans. Outstanding presentations, great teamwork, and the way each team approached the case was highly creative,” he said.
The BLoC Boardroom Challenge, a unique business strategy contest for B-schoolers, is in its fifth year. In 2017, the first year of the challenge, a team from LIBA, Chennai, was the winner, followed by ISB Hyderabad in 2018, IIM Ranchi in 2019, and SIBM Pune in 2020.
In the first three years, the contest was held as an on-ground event, where B-schools in different cities hosted the semi-finals of the contest, and the grand finale was held in Chennai.
However, last year due to the pandemic, it was conducted entirely online. This year too, was a virtual experience, given the circumstances.
“The Boardroom challenge is a part of The Hindu group’s larger focus on students and education. It underlines BusinessLine’s focus on a new generation. BusinessLine on Campus, a BusinessLine product, was launched eight years ago, and it has proved to be a tremendous success with students across B-schools. Last year, we expanded the scope of the website to cover disciplines such as engineering and accounting as well. On the agenda is further expansion into arts, literature, and other disciplines such as civil services, which are in need of help and support. We also took BusinessLine on Campus to print with a page every fortnight, which has been received well,” said Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine.
This edition of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2021 is sponsored by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund and powered by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd while Punjab National Bank is an associate sponsor. The knowledge partners are Brand Vectors and Potential Genesis.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...