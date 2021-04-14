IIT Alumni Interaction Centre gets new facility

The 10-year-old IIT Alumni Industry Interaction Center (AIIC) in its new abode coined, ‘Hub in the Sky’ was inaugurated on Wednesday by Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, in the presence of Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Professor- in-Charge, IITM Research Park and Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean, Alumni & Corporate Relations, IIT Madras.

The ‘Hub in the Sky’ situated on the 10th floor of phase 2 of the IIT Madras Research Park, Taramani, will serve as a meeting ground for corporate R&D, industry professionals, faculty and students and enable collaborative work in a relaxed yet professional ambience.

The facility will help in catalysing industry-academia engagement through its Industry Round Table, an initiative of the IIT AIIC. It will also help in organising national and international meetings, says a press release.

The IIT AIIC has over 650 members, including faculty and alumni, from different IITs. and selected alumni from IIMs, ISB, XLRI and IISc, and designated senior employees from select corporates and ex-officio members such as directors from all the IITs, the release said.