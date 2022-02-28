IIT Madras launches International Interdisciplinary Master’s Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), has launched an International Interdisciplinary Master’s Programme in nine areas, including energy systems, robotics and quantum science and technology. It is the only educational institution in India to offer the degree, providing students to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of global engineering and technology. Scholarships will be provided for accepted international students with outstanding records, said a release.

The last date to apply for the programme is March 31, 2022.

V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said: “We are excited to offer these niche programs aimed at internationalisation of the the IIT Madras campus, introducing students to a diversity of thoughts and cultures, which will serve them well when they compete in a global marketplace. This initiative is a step in the direction of establishing the Vishwa Guru status of India.”