IIT Madras receives largest CSR funding from Power Grid Corporation for student scholarships

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Power Grid Corporation of India to launch a scholarship programme for meritorious B.Tech students from economically weaker sections.

The Power Grid Corporation of India is contributing ₹10.5 crore to create a scholarship fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This fund will support deserving students at IIT Madras, covering their tuition fees through merit-cum-means scholarships. This was the highest single contribution that IIT Madras has received for scholarships under CSR in 2021-22, says a release from the institute.

A MoU for implementing this CSR-driven initiative was signed on Saturday by Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, and VK Singh, Director (Personnel), Power Grid Corporation of India.

Kamakoti said that “IIT Madras’ motto is to be an ‘Institute for all.’ Initiatives like the BSc degree programme and scholarships for deserving students, have made IIT Madras more accessible for everyone. The institute records its sincere thanks to Power Grid Corporation. IIT Madras is also planning to expand such scholarships to all technical institutions across the country.”

Singh said that the Corporation believes that scholarships can be one of the most direct ways to give back to the community. Due to increasing educational costs, students need financial assistance more than ever. Our Scholarship scheme demonstrates POWERGRID’s commitment to education and to future of upcoming generations. I believe that this scholarship will make a real, significant impact on the lives of the benefitted students.”

The ‘Power Grid Endowment scholarship’ fund has been created to provide scholarships for B.Tech students from economically weaker sections on a merit-cum-means basis. Every year many meritorious students from economically weaker sections pursue their education at IIT Madras. The Power Grid Endowment Scholarship will help these bright young students to pursue their education without any economical barrier.

This scholarship programme will carry a special focus on women students from economically weaker sections with an aim to encourage women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). This scholarship programme helps in amplifying IIT Madras’ principle of being an inclusive institute for students from all economic sections, says a release from the institute.