IIT-Madras, University of Sydney in pact to address international energy challenges

The Indian Institute of Technology–Madras (IIT-Madras) and University of Sydney have entered into a research partnership to help address the energy challenges facing nations across the world.

The partnership will see each of the institutions investing AU$50,000 a year in joint funding for up to four research projects.

A MoU was signed on Friday at IIT-Madras campus by V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras and the University of Sydney’s Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Mark Scott and Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Professor Emma Johnston, in the presence of Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT Madras.

The partnership will see experts from the two institutions working together to develop research and advanced technology in fields related to energy. Researchers across disciplines including science and engineering will collaborate on areas such as energy storage and conversion, solar desalination and cold storage, photo and electrochemical energy, gas turbines, micro-grids and renewable energy systems.

“We are delighted to be working with IIT-Madras to tackle the urgent energy issues facing both Australia and India. Together, our researchers will examine crucial questions, such as how to decarbonise and provide affordable energy to remote communities. They will collaborate on renewable energy technologies that are robust, cost-effective and reliable,” Professor Mark Scott says in a press release.

Besides supporting research and technological innovation, the partnership will provide opportunities for research students as well as early- and mid-career researchers, giving them the chance to work internationally and develop global networks, the release added.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this collaboration, Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement) at IIT Madras said that the agreement with the University of Sydney will enable deeper research collaborations between the two institutions.