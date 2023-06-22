A team of researchers at IIT Roorkee (IITR) developed a coating for disposable paper that is water soluble. It will be used in various applications with requirements of food freshness retention and replace plastic coatings commonly used in food-grade packaging papers and paperboards.

The coating formulation aims to eliminate the use of plastic in disposable paper and paperboard products, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable society.

By enabling the recycling of disposable products, this technology will have a positive impact on the environment, improving waste material collection and reducing the burden on landfill sites, says a release from the institute.

IITR has transferred the technology to MS Papers, New Delhi, for commercial application.

The company’s Managing Director Gurmeet Singh said the demand for sustainable paper and paperboard packaging has exerted substantial pressure on producers to eliminate barrier coatings that employ polyethene, paraffin-based waxes, silicones, and fluoro-chemicals, and switch to more environmentally friendly options.

Singh expressed confidence in collaboration with IITR, highlighting the local availability of coating materials, in-house technical capabilities to address customer challenges, and the ability to meet end-user’s requirements”.

KK Pant, Director of IITR, said the collaboration reflects the institute’s commitment to protecting the environment and supporting the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector. By eliminating the use of plastic in disposable paper products, the institute is contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable society.

This technology addresses environmental concerns and transforms disposable paper waste into recyclable materials, reducing solid municipal waste and promoting a circular economy. This transfer will significantly impact society, aligning with our vision of a cleaner and greener India, Pant added.