IMA demands Central law against violence on doctors

Owing to the recent instance of the obstruction of cremation of a Chennai doctor who passed away due to complications arising from Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association has urged the government to enact a Central law on violence against healthcare workers.
The IMA will be observing a ‘White Day’ on April 22 and a ‘Black Day’ on April 23 in protest.
“IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience inspite of extreme provocations. Doctors have been abused, beaten, denied entry and residence. Obstruction to cremation is the last straw that IMA can bear. If dignity is denied even in death, our patient and restraint lose their value. We demand a Central law against violence on Doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and Hospitals by an ordinance,” the IMA said in an official statement.
The statement had come after a mob had obstructed the burial of a doctor who passed away in Chennai following complications arising from Covid-19. The mob had attacked the ambulance carrying his hearse with stones and logs. The body was later recovered by a friend of the deceased who then buried the body with the help of two other people in police security as per media reports.
Similar instances have taken place in Nellore and Delhi, according to media reports. Multiple instances of attacks on doctors and harassment by residents have also been reported.
Doctors will be observing a White Day tomorrow where they will light a candle in a vigil at 8 pm in protest. They will follow a Black day on April 23 were all doctors will work with black badges.
The IMA has warned of further actions if the government fails to act post-April 23.
