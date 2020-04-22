IMA withdraws protest against violence on doctors, healthcare workers after assurance from Government

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday withdrew the protests planned against the violence on doctors and healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic after receiving assurance from the Centre.

The announcement follows a video conference with IMA representatives including Dr Rajan Sharma, National President, IMA convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harshvardhan.

The centre has assured that it will be taking all necessary steps for the safety and dignity of healthcare workers including relevant legislation.

On behalf of medical community, I am grateful to Hon. HM @AmitShah and Health Minister @drharshvardhan for appreciating our services and acknowledging the safety, dignity & concerns of Doctors & Health personnel. We assure our complete cooperation to govt in this time of crisis. pic.twitter.com/Eatl9YEwHv — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) April 22, 2020

IMA on Monday had urged the Government to enact a Central law on violence against healthcare workers stating that it will be observing a ‘White Day’ on April 22 and a ‘Black Day’ on April 23 in protest.

The IMA statement had followed disconcerting reports from Chennai regarding obstruction in the cremation of the late Dr Simon Hercules, who had died from the Covid infection. His burial had been allegedly blocked by mobs that had gathered at the cemetery and had beaten up his family, friends and the ambulance driver. Multiple similar instances have been reported in different parts of the country.

“IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience inspite of extreme provocations. Doctors have been abused, beaten, denied entry and residence. Obstruction to cremation is the last straw that IMA can bear. If dignity is denied even in death, our patient and restraint lose their value. We demand a Central law against violence on Doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and Hospitals by an ordinance,” the IMA said in an official statement.

The IMA had warned of further actions if the government failed to act post April 23. The protest has now been withdrawn following an assurance from the government.