In a first, PB Fintech-arm launches ABDM- integrated health locker

Docprime Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Fintech, has launched Docprime Health Locker, India’s first Health Locker integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
ABDM, an initiative of the Union Health Ministry, was launched in August 2020 to develop an integrated digital health infrastructure, with digital Health IDs of citizens, standardised health facility and health professionals registries, a federated personal health record system for sharing health data within the ecosystem, and to store all of the user’s health record.
Subsequently, a sandbox was created for healthcare players to test and integrate with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
Yashish Dahiya, Chairman & CEO, PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, said, “We feel that just as UPI and Aadhaar revolutionised payments and fintech in India, the creation of this robust public digital infrastructure by ABDM will fundamentally transform how healthcare is delivered. Over the last several months, the team has worked closely with ABDM to create this solution.”
With the Docprime health locker, a free offering, users can create digital Health IDs for themselves and their family members, activate their ABDM integrated health locker where they can securely upload, store and manage all their health records electronically as well as share them with their doctors, with the user’s consent.
It also enables users to fetch and store their CoWin vaccination certificates.
While initially only restricted to select Union Territories, the health locker was rolled out nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 27.
Docprime Health Locker received the ABDM Sandbox approval and went live on August 6, becoming India’s first ABDM integrated Health Locker.
