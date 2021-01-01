In IT cos, WFH may become the norm

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
IT employees are not likely to start working from office any time soon, and a majority of IT and IT-enabled services companies even feel that for many working from home may become the norm.
Over 90 per cent of workers in IT and IT-enabled services industry continue to work from home, as predicted. In the case of many large companies, it goes as high as 95 per cent.
Though WFH has not impacted productivity levels, the biggest challenge the employees face is a not-so-conducive work environment, poor broadband connectivity and power disturbances.
According to a survey conducted by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association, about 60 per cent of the companies will have only 20 per cent of their workforce operating from their offices.
About 75 per cent of large and very large companies are planning to have 0-9 per cent of their employees working from office by end of March 2021, it said.
“By June 2021, this WFO percentage is expected to go beyond 20 per cent and, in quite a few cases, it will be over 30 per cent,” Bharani Kumar Aroll, President of the association said.
By December 2021, about 50-70 per cent of workforce of large and very large companies will be working from offices.
“The important point to note is – no one responded saying 100 per cent of their staff will return to offices,” he said.
Interestingly, about a third of large and very large companies have said that return to office, when implemented, will be mandatory.
“But those aligned with global policies have said it will be voluntary,” he said.
The survey hinted at a cap on increase in the office space by IT firms as they face the headwinds borne out of the pandemic.
“Only 20 per cent of the big companies have terminated some office space in the last few months. Majority have held on to status quo,” he said. However, 6 per cent of the respondents have done away with their office space.
It observed that the companies are broadly looking at making essential employees come to office and implementing a partial week at office. Nearly 75 per cent of big companies prefer to have essential employees and leadership work from office, while implementing partial work week system for others. Citing the examples of large number of employees moving to their native places far away from Hyderabad, the HYSEA survey observed that it would take a long time for them to return.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
A food blogger looks back at a pandemic year and how her kitchen turned into a gateway to faraway lands
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...