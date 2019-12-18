In Jharkhand, Priyanka Gandhi throws back challenge to PM Modi

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employee
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday sought answers from Narendra Modi on CNT/SPT Acts, starvation deaths and ‘divisiveness’, a day after the Prime Minister threw challenges to Congress on Citizenship, Article 370 and Triple Talaq.
She also attacked the Prime Minister on economic slowdown, Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizenship and alleged assaults on women in different parts of the country.
“From Bhognadih Modi ji gave some challenges to Congress. From here (Pakur), on behalf of the people of Jharkhand, I would like to challenge the Prime Minister. Modi ji speak about Santhal Pargana Act; tell about starvation deaths in Jharkhand; Answer about unemployment; Tell about rape of women..say about corruption. For whom are you Prime Minister? Are you Prime Minister of the country or ‘batwara’ (division) ka Prime Minister?” she quipped.
“But you don’t have answers to those questions,” she told the poll rally.
The Prime Minister had on Tuesday dared the Congress to announce if it would give every Pakistani the Indian citizenship, re-introduce Article 370 and bring back Triple Talaq to its previous status.
Equating a student who takes several excuses if he or she failed in school, Priyanka Vadra said, “Prime Minister takes excuses for his governments failures be it failures in economy, strengthening farmers or providing security to women and blames Congress.”
Priyanka Vadra was addressing her maiden election meeting in Jharkhand
Taking on the BJP government on CAA and NRC, she claimed that ₹1,600 crore was spent in making NRC, "but it failed in Assam. Now they brought CAA. Assam is burning; students, who raised voice
Taking a swipe at the saffron party, she said the BJP is “super hero” in campaigning, but “zero” in work with its hollow promises. It has not fulfilled its promises made to the people of the country ...failed to give ₹15 lakh as promised to every citizen from money brought back to the country from abroad while farmers committed suicide, she claimed.
