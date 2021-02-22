In-principle nod for part of Telangana’s Regional Ring Road

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry gave in-principle approval to a part of regional ring road project in Telangana to be undertaken at an estimated cost of almost ₹10,000 crore. Telangana has also requested the Road Ministry to approve the remaining part of the project which is estimated to cost ₹6,481 crore.

Completion in three year

The project given in-principle clearance can be completed in three years after land is made available, for which support from Telangana Government is required. This will be a National Highway, with logistics parks, cold chain facilities, among others. This was announced by G Kishan Reddy, Minister of State (Home), after a meeting with Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Northern part of regional ring road will have a civil cost of about ₹7,561 crore, while 1,760 ha of land will have to be acquired at a cost of ₹1,961 crore. The locations that will be covered in the northern part of the project include Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajewell, Choutuppal.

The Southern part of regional ring road project that will connect Chouttuppal, Shadnagar and Sangareddy will cost ₹4,633 crore for civil construction and ₹1,748 crore for land acquisition.