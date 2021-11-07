In two days, Sooryavanshi hits the ₹50-crore mark

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Cinemas are back with a bang with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi estimated to have crossed ₹50 crore-mark in the first two days at the domestic box office. Analysts and industry observers believe the film could cross the weekend with cumulative collections in the range of ₹75-80 crore.
The Rohit Shetty-directed cop thriller earned ₹26.29 crore at the domestic box office on the opening day. Despite the release coinciding with the festival of Bhai Dooj when dine-goers were expected to celebrate at home with family, the film maintained momentum and earned ₹23.85 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Sooryavanshi crosses ₹50 crore…Super-Strong hold on Day 2...Slight dip in night shows vis-à-vis Day 1… Expect a big score on Day 3, should comfortably cross ₹75 crore, may even touch ₹80 crore.”
Industry observers said if the 50 per cent-cap on occupancy was not in effect in States such as Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, the film which is riding on strong pent-up demand, would have raked-in even higher collections. At the same time, industry players will be closely looking at the occupancy levels and box office collections on Monday, when the Diwali holidays end.
Online ticketing platform BookMyShow said Sooryavanshi surpassed the one million ticket-mark with nearly 1.5 million tickets being sold on the platform by Sunday afternoon.
In a statement, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “The pace at which Sooryavanshi is being lapped-up by audiences has been phenomenal even from a non-pandemic state of affairs and could possibly be Akshay Kumar’s biggest opening till date. The robust performance is evident from transactions on BookMyShow with our contribution to Sooryavanshi’s box office collections crossing 40 per cent.”
“18 months of a pandemic-induced lockdown notwithstanding, it has most definitely been a blockbuster start to the festive season at the cinemas with massive films across regional , Hindi and Hollywood all coming together over the weekend after a long long time. Annaatthe, Sooryavanshi and Marvel’s The Eternals have all been crashing records and setting the cash registers ringing from the get go bringing some much-awaited respite to the film fraternity in India," Saksena added.
