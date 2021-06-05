Income Tax department to launch new e-filing portal on June 7

The Income Tax Department to unveil new e filing portal on Monday. It claims that new portal will have many taxpayers friendly features

The portal can be accessed through www.incometax.gov.in.

"The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers" the department said in a statement on Saturday.

This portal has been integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers;

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer.

The portal will provide free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with. Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.

Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filing their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30).

It has been decided to set up a new call centre for taxpayer assistance for promt response to queries. The portal will have functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals and for submitting responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals.

It is clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid anyinconvenience to the taxypayer. The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features, Income Tax Department said.