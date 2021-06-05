Income Tax department to launch new e-filing portal on June 7

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Income Tax Department to unveil new e filing portal on Monday. It claims that new portal will have many taxpayers friendly features
The portal can be accessed through www.incometax.gov.in.
"The new e-filing portal is aimed at providing convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers" the department said in a statement on Saturday.
This portal has been integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers;
All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer.
The portal will provide free of cost ITR preparation software available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with. Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly.
Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filing their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30).
It has been decided to set up a new call centre for taxpayer assistance for promt response to queries. The portal will have functionalities for filing Income Tax Forms, Add tax professionals and for submitting responses to Notices in Faceless Scrutiny or Appeals.
It is clarified that the new tax payment system will be launched on June 18, 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid anyinconvenience to the taxypayer. The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with the various features, Income Tax Department said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...