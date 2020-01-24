Income-Tax searches detect undisclosed foreign assets worth ₹1,000 crore

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The Income-Tax Department on Friday said it has detected foreign assets of over ₹1,000 crore allegedly belonging to a leading hotel brand. It has also discovered unaccounted domestic assets worth ₹25 crore.
The Department did not disclose the name, but said the group is a leading member of the hospitality industry, running a hotel abroad and a chain of luxury hotels nationwide under a prominent brand name.
The buzz is that it is the Lalit brand of hotels owned and operated by Bharat Hotel. The chain is being run by Jyotsna Suri, a leading industrialist and wife of late hotelier Lalit Suri.
“The Income Tax Department conducted searches on January 19, 2020, on a group which has been on their radar for having substantial undisclosed foreign assets,” read an I-T Department statement, adding that the operation covered 13 premises in the NCR.
Evidence seized during the search revealed that a large amount of black money was stashed abroad by the group, through the mechanism of trusts, formed in early 1990s in tax havens.
Such foreign holdings of the main persons have remained hidden for decades beneath complex multi layered structures, located in different countries, ensuring secrecy. The search further revealed that one of the close relatives of the promoter family was intentionally introduced as a front to ostensibly escape the provisions of domestic tax laws, the statement said.
The probe has lifted the veil, leading to the detection of undisclosed foreign assets of more than ₹1,000 crore, apart from domestic tax evasion of more than ₹35 crore, which may lead to consequences under the Black Money Act, 2015, and the Income-tax Act, 1961, respectively, it added.
The foreign assets include investment in a hotel in the UK, immovable properties in the UK and the UAE and deposits with foreign banks. Further investigations are in progress, the Department said.
The search operation has so far resulted in seizure of unaccounted assets valued at ₹24.93 crore (cash of ₹71.5 lakh, jewellery worth ₹23 crore and expensive watches valued at ₹1.2 crore).
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...