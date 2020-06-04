India, Australia sign 9 pacts; to elevate bilateral ties in trade, defence

Kia boosts Seltos’ appeal with more features, added value
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
India and Australia have decided to sign nine pacts, including one to raise their relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ for wider and deeper cooperation in diverse areas ranging from trade to defence. The eight other pacts cover cooperation in key matters such as cyber technology, maritime engagement, education, science and technology and water resources management.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, who spoke at the start of a virtual bilateral summit on Thursday, also agreed that while trade and investment flows between the two nations are growing, more effort is needed in this direction.
“Our trade and investments are growing. But I will not say that I am satisfied at the speed of increase. When a leader of your potential is leading a nation that is our friend, the criteria of judging the pace of progress in our relationship has to be ambitious,” Modi told Morrison.
Echoing the sentiment, the Australian PM said the growth in trade and investment could be much faster. “I think the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that we are forming today will lead to a whole new level of relationship and will continue to build the trust. Because we want commercial and trading relationships that are built on trust,” he said.
Morrison further said that the agreement signed at the virtual summit would play an important role in boosting bilateral relationship. “This is a grand portfolio of specific and very particular arrangements that give form and substance to the comprehensive and strategic partnership,” he said.
The agreements announced at the summit included a joint statement on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a joint declaration on a Shared Vision for Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
The pacts signed included a framework arrangement on Cyber and Cyber-enabled Critical Technology Cooperation, an MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Mining and Processing of Critical and Strategic Minerals, an arrangement concerning Mutual Logistics Support (MLSA), and an implementing arrangement concerning Cooperation in Defence Science and Technology.
Three MoUs were also signed on co-operation in the fields of Public Administration and Governance Reforms, Vocational Education and Training and Water Resources Management.
The leaders also said that they would continue to cooperate to deal with the pandemic that has disrupted economies worldwide.
Australia is an important trade partner for India although there is a large trade imbalance due to the former’s huge coal exports to the country. India exported goods and services worth $5.17 billion and imported goods and services worth $15.75 billion in 2018-19. Australia’s cumulative investment in India is about $10.74 billion, whereas India’s total investment in Australia is $10.45 billion.
Both India and Australia are keen to restart talks on a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on the lines of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact that India walked out of in November 2019, mostly due to concerns about providing market access to China. The RCEP comprised 16 nations including the 10-member ASEAN, China, South Korea, New Zealand, Japan, India and Australia.
Australia also wants India to consider rejoining the RCEP talks.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
Holiday home chains SaffronStays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...