India-Brazil should activate bilateral Business Leaders Forum: Goyal

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
India and Brazil should activate the Business Leaders Forum constituted some years ago to facilitate bilateral trade and work towards achieving the target of $15 billion by 2022 from the present level of $8.2 billion and even going beyond it, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.
“Let the trade target (of $15 billion) not be a restrictive factor. Let us see it as the beginning of the threshold to brighter future between two countries be it in trade, investments or services,” Goyal said while speaking at the India-Brazil Business Forum organised by industry body Assocham on Monday. The event was also attended by visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro.
On the India-Brazil Business Leaders Forum, the Minister said that somehow it hadn’t taken off and it was time to activate it. “I hope we can utilise this opportunity to activate that forum and we will be happy to hear from the Brazilian side. We will reconstitute it to make it more contemporary and relevant to businesses that are working with Brazil,” he said. He also called for fresh nominations from businesses in India wanting to engage with Brazil in a big way.
Addressing business representatives from the two countries, the Brazilian President Bolsanaro said that there was a huge potential for Indian businesses in Brazil. “Brazil’s potential is unmatched,” Bolsanaro said, adding that opportunities were are right before the two countries waiting to be tapped.
Brazil’s Minister for Mines Bento Albuquerquq said that increase in cooperation in clean energy, especially in ethanol, can help both the countries to become a low carbon economy.
Agriculture Minister Teresa Cristina said that her country could export sesame seeds to India and there was huge investment potential in the agriculture sector for both the sides.
Listing the future areas for intensifying cooperation, Goyal said that infrastructure was a specific sector where the two countries could work together. “I have seen both your Houses of Parliament in Brasilia. They are an architecture of marvel. I would like to congratulate Brazil for creating very good infrastructure in many of your cities,” he said.
Stating that railways was another area where the two countries could work together, Goyal said that India expects to run the entire network of railways on electricity by 2024. “We are embarking on rapid electrification of the rail network by 2024, we expect the entire Railways to be 100 per cent run on electricity,” he said.
It will be the first railway in the entire world, of this scale and size, to be run on electricity and by 2030, we plan to make the entire railway network a zero-emission network. It will run on clean energy, he added.
The Minister said that India would also want to take its relationship with Brazil in areas such as defence, clean energy and start-ups to the next level.
On the 15 agreements signed between the two countries during the on-going Presidential visit, Goyal said that the diverse areas in which the pacts have been inked such as investments, trade, health, social security, agriculture, science and technology, clean energy and cyber security showcased the huge potential that the two countries had of working together.
Goyal pointed out that the announcement made by Brazil on visa-free travel for India would give a big boost to tourism and people to people interaction in various fields such as yoga and ayurveda.
Bolsanoro, who is on a four-day visit to India heading a high-powered delegation comprising eight ministers, senior officials and several business representatives, was the Chief Guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.
In a meeting between Bolsonaro and Indian Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, the two leaders agreed on an action plan to strengthen the bilateral partnership. The plan provides for following up in a coordinated manner the outcomes and activities of the existing institutional mechanisms and the implementation of cooperation initiatives in all areas of bilateral relations, according to an official release.
In 2018-19, India’s exports to Brazil were worth $3.8 billion while its imports from the country were to the tune of $4.4 b illion. Major Indian exports to Brazil include agro-chemicals, synthetic yarns, auto components and parts, pharmaceuticals and petroleum products. Brazilian exports to India include crude oil, gold, vegetable oil, sugar and bulk mineral and ores.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Last Friday, the Indian currency (INR) ended the session at 71.33 versus previous week’s close of 71.08, ...
Sharp rise in slippages, steep divergence and weak core performance are a cause for worry
It was business as usual for life insurance companies in the latest December quarter.Continued focus on ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...