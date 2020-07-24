India-China border panel to meet soon on disengagement of troops along LAC, says MEA

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
The next meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to be scheduled soon to discuss disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.
“As we have stated earlier, the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the basis of our bilateral relationship. Therefore it is our expectation that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the special representatives,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, MEA, at a media briefing on Thursday.
Senior commanders from both sides met on July 14 to discuss further steps to ensure complete disengagement and the WMCC meeting seeks to build on the talks. The WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for management of India-China border areas. The next meeting may take place on Friday, an official said.
India and China are engaged in discussions to normalise relations after troops from both sides were killed in a violent face-off between the two armies at the disputed border area in Galwan valley on the night of June 15.
Giving an update on the status of the Vande Bharat Mission, launched by the government to bring back stranded Indians abroad, Srivastava said that so far in Phase 4, 1197 flights (945 international flights and 252 feeder flights) have been scheduled. These are operated by the Air India Group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir from 29 countries to 34 airports in India.
Of these, 694 flights have reached India as on July 22, repatriating nearly 1 lakh travellers so far. Phase 4 is expected to continue until August 2 by when around 80,000 more people are expected to return, he added.
Between July 22 and August 31, Air India will operate 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco), four flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and three flights a week to France (Paris) under ‘bilateral bubbles’ established by the Ministry of Civil Aviation with some countries.
