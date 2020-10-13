News

India, China hold senior commander-level talks on LAC disengagement

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

The seventh round of India and China’s senior commanders’ meeting was held in Chushul on Monday.

An official statement said that the two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas.

“They were of the view that these discussions were positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions. Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible,” the statement said.

“Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the statement added.

