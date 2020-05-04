India condemns Pakistan’s initiative to bring material change in Gilgit-Baltistan

Mumbai, May 4

India has vehemently opposed efforts by Pakistan to bring material change in Pakistan administered Kashmir after an order given by Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Gilgit-Baltistan. India has asked Islamabad to vacate the area immediately, NDTV reported.

India has delivered a demarche to a senior Pakistan diplomat stating that "the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India" by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession.

Pakistan's government or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it, New Delhi said.

"India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Instead, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation," said India in its note mentioned in the NDTV report.

"Such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades," the note added.