India: Daily Covid-19 cases over 45,000

India reported over 45,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the number of people recovered stood 43,493 and 501 people died.

The total number of active cases in the country went slightly up to beyond 4.4 lakh with many north and central Indian States reporting more cases along with Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra. Three States -- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat -- have imposed night curfew in places where the number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

As of now, over 90.96 lakh confirmed cases were reported in India, of which around 85.22 lakh recovered and 1,33,227 people died since the pandemic first reported in the country on January 30.

The Health Ministry dispatched Central teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to help State administrations to deal with the rising numbers in the States. On Saturday teams were also sent to Gujarat, Haryana, Manipur and Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, a Home Ministry spokesperson said 250 new ventilators were delivered to DRDO Covid Centre in Duala Kuan in Delhi and house to house surveys commenced in the capital as part of renewed focus on containing Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.