India: Daily Covid-19 cases over 45,000

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
India reported over 45,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the number of people recovered stood 43,493 and 501 people died.
The total number of active cases in the country went slightly up to beyond 4.4 lakh with many north and central Indian States reporting more cases along with Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra. Three States -- Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat -- have imposed night curfew in places where the number of Covid-19 cases are on the rise.
As of now, over 90.96 lakh confirmed cases were reported in India, of which around 85.22 lakh recovered and 1,33,227 people died since the pandemic first reported in the country on January 30.
The Health Ministry dispatched Central teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to help State administrations to deal with the rising numbers in the States. On Saturday teams were also sent to Gujarat, Haryana, Manipur and Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, a Home Ministry spokesperson said 250 new ventilators were delivered to DRDO Covid Centre in Duala Kuan in Delhi and house to house surveys commenced in the capital as part of renewed focus on containing Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...