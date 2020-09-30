India extends ban on international commercial flights till Oct 31

India has extended by the ban on international commercial airlines operating flights to and from the country till October 31. The ban, which came into force on March 25, was to end at midnight on Wednesday.

The Home Ministry order says that movement of passengers on Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights will be permitted according to the laid down Standard Operating Procedures.

Hardeep Puri, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, took to Twitter on Wednesday saying: “Reaching out to stranded Indians. In order to further boost bilateral international air connectivity air bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya and Bhutan. Indian carriers will be able to operate to these countries. Carriers of these countries will be able to fly to India.”