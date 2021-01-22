India gifts 49 lakh vaccine doses to neighbours

India’s vaccine diplomacy saw New Delhi gifting 49 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines to countries in the neighbourhood and other friendly nations while some commercial supplies have been dispatched to Brazil and Morocco.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India has now started shipping Covid-19 vaccines to some countries on a contractual basis in addition to ‘grant assistance’ to neighbours.

“Contractual supplies are being undertaken to Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Morocco, Bangladesh and Myanmar,” Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a press briefing on Friday. Commercial supplies are also being dispatched.