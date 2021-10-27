India has administered over 103.5 crore total vaccine doses so far

India has administered over 103.5 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to data, as of October 27, 7 am, 1,03,53,25,577 total doses of the vaccine were administered in the country, including 72,15,57,725 first doses and 31,37,67,852 second doses.

55,89,124 people were inoculated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 22,24,840 were given the first dose while 33,64,284 were given the second.

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of total doses with 12,77,40,799 doses. It is followed by Maharashtra, with 9,62,83,108 total doses administered and West Bengal with 7,40,30,517 doses.

Uttar Pradesh also tops the list in terms of first and second doses.

It has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 9,69,01,919, followed by Maharashtra with 6,61,33,506 doses and West Bengal with 5,36,68,714 doses.

In terms of second doses, Uttar Pradesh has administered 3,08,38,880 second doses, followed by Maharashtra with 3,01,49,602 doses. Gujarat has administered the third highest number of second doses totalling 2,48,31,900.

India’s Covid-19 infection tally is over 34.2 million. According to data, the active caseload stands at 1,62,661, down by 1,155 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 14,021 to 3,35,97,339. 585 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,55,653.