India logs 14,092 new Covid-19 cases

India added 14,092 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 4,42,53,464, while the active cases dipped to 1,16,861, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

“The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent,” the ministry said.

“The death toll climbed to 5,27,037 with 41 fatalities, including 12 deaths reconciled by Kerala,” the data updated at 8 am stated. The 29 new fatalities include nine from Delhi, five from Karnataka, three each from Gujarat and West Bengal, two from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

A decrease of 2,403 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the ministry.