India logs 14,146 fresh Covid cases, 144 new deaths

India recorded14,146 fresh Covid-19 infections in a day taking the cumulative cases to 3,40,67,719 while the death toll climbed to 4,52,124 with 144 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Sunday.
Active cases have declined to 1,95,846 and comprise 0.57 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.10 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
In a day, the active caseload declined by 5,786.
A total of 11,00,123 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 59,09,35,381.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,19,749, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, the ministry said.
Over 97.65 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
