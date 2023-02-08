In a combative response to the Opposition’s charge of him promoting the Adani Group, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the allegations are a result of the Opposition’s “distress” over the progress India has made in his tenure.

The Prime Minister’s address in Lok Sabha comes a day after Parliament witnessed sharp exchanges over the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Modi launched a frontal attack on the UPA, noting that 2004-14 had been a lost decade of scams and the Indian economy suffered with inflation at double-digit levels. He said the Opposition has not reconciled to the growth in the BJP’s tenure nor is it able to stomach the fact that they have been defeated by the people not once, but twice in general elections. People’s support is his shield against any attack, said the PM.

Modi asserted that India now has a stable and decisive government. “There is political stability in India. There are reforms now, which are undertaken not out of compulsion but out of conviction,” he said.

“The pandemic divided the world and destruction due to war has caused instability in several countries. There is acute inflation, unemployment and food crisis in several countries. Which Indian would not be proud that even in such times, India is the world’s fifth largest economy,” Modi added.

Meanwhile, the PM was wearing a jacket made of recycled plastic bottles. Under the ‘Unbottled’ initiative of Indian Oil, Modi had launched the uniforms made from recycled plastic at the ongoing India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru earlier this week.