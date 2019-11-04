‘India needs $30 billion yearly investment in renewables’

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
India ideally needs $30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organisation.
“Today, we are averaging about $11 billion a year in renewable investments, we ideally should be getting $30 billion per year in India,” Arunabha Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer of Council on Energy, Environment and Water, said.
He was speaking at Singapore International Energy Week where a series on energy conferences were concluded over the weekend. It was held between October 29 and November 1.
Enforce regulation, make transparent bidding process at tendering stage and preserve the sanctity of contract, Ghosh said, acknowledging that some sectors have done well in this area while others are not that up to the mark.
Once such a system is in place, India will attract international investments from leading pension funds, especially those in the US which according to their own constitution were restricted and allowed to commit to projects with high credit ratings.
He said the sanctity of contracts means the authority cannot change terms and conditions of the contract and if done so, the investor or project operator is compensated as per original contract.
He elaborated on the need to de-risk projects, calling for de-risking on currency fluctuations, policies and off-takers. “Once you achieve all of these, you will realize the cost will come down.”
He also highlighted the council’s study on financing of de-risked project, which showed that 60-75 per cent of the cost of tariff of electricity is the cost of finance. It is not the cost of solar panels or turbines.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism