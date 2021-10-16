India records 15,981 Covid-19 cases, 166 fatalities in a day

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India recorded 15,981 Covid-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to3,40,53,573 while 166 more fatalities pushed the death toll to4,51,980, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.
The number of active Covid cases has declined to 2,01,632 and comprises 0.60 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
In a day, the active Covid-19 caseload declined by 2,046. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,99,961, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.
A total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 58,98,35,258.
Over 97.23 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...