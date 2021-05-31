India vaccinates over 1 million on Sunday; new infections drop to 1,52,734

India vaccinated over 10 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of May 31, 7 am, 10,18,076 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 9,33,280 people received the first dose, while 84,796 received the second dose.

India’s cumulative doses administered has reached 21,31,54,129. Of this, 16,86,13,371 are first doses and 4,45,40,758 are second doses.

As for the state-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,77,74,757 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,45,58,288 and Rajasthan at 1,37,63,262.

Maharashtra is leading in second doses, with 45,32,241 doses being administered so far in the State. Gujarat follows it at 41,14,789 and West Bengal at 38,65,890.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 2,23,06,998 total doses administered. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,80,08,604 and Gujarat at 1,69,00,663 .

New cases on Sunday

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 28 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 20,26,092, down by 88,416. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 2,38,022 to 2,56,92,342. There were 3,128 new deaths reported, taking the death toll to 3,29,100, as per the official data.