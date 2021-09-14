India reports 25,404 fresh cases on Tuesday; 339 deaths

India reported 25,404 fresh Covid 19 cases on Tuesday, with 339 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. It is to be noted that the cumulative death toll on Tuesday stood at 339, with Haryana registering the highest number of fatalities at 121, followed by Kerala at 99. According to reports, the State’s committee had undergone a “death audit” after which 121 deaths were added to the State’s cumulative death toll. When BusinessLine approached the State officials to know about the reason behind the jump in numbers, it didn’t get any response.

Also, in the last 24 hours, there were 37,127 recoveries in the last 24 hours, and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has now gone up to 3.24 crore. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stood at 97.58 per cent on Sunday.

As per the Health Ministry, the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases reported for 79 consecutive days now. Further, the active caseload stood at 3,62,207, constituting 1.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 14.30 lakh tests were conducted, and the country has conducted over 54.44 crore cumulative tests so far. In addition, the weekly positivity rate was at 2.07 per cent, remaining less than 3 per cent for the last 81 days. The daily positivity rate was at 1.78 per cent, it remained below 3 per cent for the last 15 days and below 5 per cent for 98 consecutive days.

Besides this, India administered 57.35 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday till 8:00 pm, and with this, 75.79 crore vaccinations have been done so far in the country. Also, the Government infrared Tuesday that more than 72.77crore vaccine doses have been provided to the States/UTs so far through its free of cost channel and direct state procurement category. Further, more than 1.6 crore doses are in the pipeline, and about 4.49 crore shots are lying as balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses with the States/UTs to be administered.

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(12,062) 37,127 339 25,404 Till Now 3,62,207 3,24,84,159 4,43,123 3,32,89,579

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00 am on Tuesday