India reports 35,662 Covid 19 cases in the last 24 hours

India reported 35,662 Covid cases on Saturday with 281 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am as per the Health Ministry data. A spike in active cases was seen in 13 States including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tamil Nadu. Active cases accounted for 1.02 per cent of the total cases, standing at 3,40,639 on Saturday.
In addition, India achieved a new milestone on Saturday by surpassing the 80- crore mark in vaccinations administered. As per the CoWIN Dashboard, India administered 77.87 lakh vaccine doses on Saturday till 6:00 pm.
It is to be noted that recovery rate at 97.65 per cent and in the last 24 hours, there were 33,798 recoveries taking to a total of 3,26,32,222.
Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.02 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 85 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.46 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days. Also, during the previous day, the country conducted 14.48 lakh tests aggregating to 55.07 crore tests conducted so far.
Also, the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level meeting to review and discuss the Covid management and response strategy through video conference on Saturday. As per the Health Ministry, he expressed concern over certain pockets in the country reporting high test positivity. He advised the State Health administrators to undertake granular analysis of their Covid trajectory, ramp up their health infrastructure, undertake stocking of essential medicine and augment human resources at the earliest, to meet any potential surge in cases.
The Health Secretary brought to the notice of the States/UTs that 70 districts in 15 States are a cause of concern as 34 of these districts have positivity exceeding 10 per cent and in 36 districts, the positivity is in the range of 5 per cent-10 per cent.
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
1,583
33,798
281
35,662
Till Now
3,40,639
3,26,32,222
4,44,529
3,34,17,390
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Saturday
