India reports 37,566 new Covid infections, 907 deaths

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on June 29, 2021

India reported 37,566 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, taking the country's tally to 30.31 million, with a death toll of 3,97,637.

Coronavirus-related deaths rose by 907 overnight.

Published on June 29, 2021

Covid-19
