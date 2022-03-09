India reports 4,575 new Covid cases; 145 deaths

India reported 4,575 Covid cases on Wednesday with 145 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. In the previous day, the country had reported slightly less than 4,000 cases with 108 fatalities. The cases have been consistently less than 10,000 since February 28. The daily positivity rate in the country stood at 0.51 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 0.62 per cent. In Kerala, the daily cases were at 1,421 with 88 deaths. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the daily cases stood at 359 with no Covid deaths till the evening on Wednesday.

India’s active caseload was at 46,962, comprising 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. Also, 8.97 lakh tests were conducted in the previous day aggregating to 77.52 crore tests done so far. The Omicron wave had hit the country in December last year. In January the cases had peaked to as much as 3.5 lakh in a single day.

Vaccination

Besides this, India administered more than 15 lakh doses till evening taking to a total of 179.51 crore shots administered so far. According to NK Arora, head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, on ground experience during the third wave clearly shows the immense benefit of Covid immunization programme in India as the cases have come down drastically with minimum hospitalisation and deaths.

In addition, the Government informed Wednesday that more than 15.80 crore vaccine doses are still available with the State/UTS to be administered.