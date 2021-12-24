India reports 6,650 Covid-19 cases on Friday; Omicron tally rises to 358

Scaling the population peak in India
India reported 6,650 cases on Friday with 374 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. Delhi’s daily infections on Thursday stood at 118, slightly lower than Wednesday’s infections of 125 which were highest in the last six months. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s daily Covid cases stood at 1,179, with 17 casualties on the previous day.
The Omicron cases in the country on Friday surged to 358 with maximum cases in Maharashtra at 88, followed by Delhi at 67 and Telangana at 38. There has been no casualty so far in the country due to Omicron and the cases have been mild or asymptomatic so far.
In addition, the country’s weekly positivity rate was at 0.59 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 40 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.57 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 81 days and below 3 per cent for 116 consecutive days.
Meanwhile, India conducted 11.65 lakh Covid tests on Thursday aggregating to 66.98 crore tests done so far, as per the data. Also, India administered 57.44 lah vaccine doses till 8:00 AM in the morning taking to a total of 140.31 crore inoculations done so far. Also, the Government informed that more than 17.97 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
