The much awaited ferry service between India and Sri Lanka was launched on Saturday, 12 years after the plan was first mooted and an MoU was signed between the two countries. The service was launched between the historical port town of Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankensanthurai (KKS), a resort hub in Jaffna district of northern Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off the service at Nagapattinam port in the presence of Tamil Nadu’s Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports’ Minister E.V. Velu.

The Indo-Ceylon Express or Board Mail used to operate between Chennai and Colombo via Thoothukudi port. However, this was stopped in 1982 due to the civil war in the island country.

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will deploy a high-speed craft, Cheriyapani, for the service. This ship was earlier deployed between Anthroth in Lakshadweep and Beypore in Kerala’s Kozhikode. A one-way ticket is priced at Rs 7,670, with SCI tied up with a private agency. The vessel can accommodate up to 150 passengers, apart from a 14-member crew.

The high-speed ferry will cover a distance of about 60 nm (110 Km) between Nagapattinam and KKS in around 3.5 hours, depending on sea conditions. To commence the service, the Centre supported the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board in upgrading facilities at the Nagapattinam port. Similarly, the Sri Lankan government has created necessary infrastructure at KKS port.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the launch of ferry services in the virtual mode said, “We are embarking on a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations between India and Sri Lanka. The launch of a ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai is an important milestone in strengthening our relations.”

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that the partnership for progress and development is one of the strongest pillars of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral relationship.

The Prime Minister said the projects implemented with Indian assistance in Sri Lanka have touched the lives of the people. Several projects related to housing, water, health, and livelihood support have been completed in the Northern province. He expressed delight in extending support for the upgradation of Kankesanthurai Harbour.

“Be it restoration of railway lines connecting North to South; construction of the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre; roll-out of an emergency ambulance service across Sri Lanka; or the multi-speciality hospital at Dick Oya, we are working with a vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas,” Modi added.

“I thank the President, the Government and the people of Sri Lanka for the successful launch of the ferry service today. With the beginning today, we will also work towards resuming the ferry service between Rameshwaram and Talaimannar,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit