India supplies third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India supplied the third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan on Friday consisting of two tonnes of essential life saving medicines. The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul, according to the MEA.
Supplies of 5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccines and 1.6 tons of medical assistance were recently sent to Afghanistan through the World Health Organisation. “In coming weeks, we would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan,” per a statement issued by the MEA on Friday.
India stands committed to continue our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide them humanitarian assistance, it added. Following the takeover of Kabul by militant group Taliban in August last year, the people of Afghanistan are going through economic and food crisis.
New Delhi is in touch with Islamabad to finalise the modalities for transportation of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through Pakistan. “We are committed to supplying 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan. We are in talks with Pakistani authorities on finalising the modalities for the transportation of the shipment,” MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press briefing on Thursday.
India had sent a proposal to Pakistan on October 7 seeking the transit facility to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines to the people of Afghanistan via Pakistani soil and it received a response from Pakistan on November 24.
Pakistan had then responded stating that it will allow India to transport the wheat to Afghanistan via land route as soon as modalities for the shipment are finalised with the Indian side.
