India to host 91st Interpol General Assembly in 2022

India will host the 91st Interpol General Assembly in 2022 after a proposal in this regard was cleared with “overwhelming support” from members countries of the international police cooperation body, Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said on Saturday.

Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed to host the General Assembly in India to Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock when the two met here on August 30. The biggest congregation of law enforcement officers will coincide with country’s 75th Independence anniversary celebrations, they said.

The officials said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Rishi Kumar Shukla moved this proposal before the 88th General Assembly in Santiago, Chile which got over Friday, they said.

The proposal was put to vote before 190 participating member countries of the Interpol and was passed with “overwhelming majority”,

The CBI represents the Interpol in India as the country’s National Central Bureau.

India will get a chance to host the General Assembly of International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) after 25 years since 1997 when it was hosted here, the officials said.

Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Madhya Pradesh Police chief V K Singh also accompanied the CBI director at the general assembly, which got over on Friday.

The general assembly of Interpol is an annual exercise hosted by member countries. All major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods and finances are deliberated and discussed by representatives.

Based in Lyon, France, Interpol is an international police cooperation organisation with 194 member states and 100 years of experience of international cooperation in policing.

The organisation has 90-million records spread across 17 database.

Equipped with secure global data communication channel I-24/7, incident response teams, command and control centre, a worldwide network of NCBs, the organisation assists law enforcement agencies of member countries.