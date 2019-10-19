India to host 91st Interpol General Assembly in 2022

Oppo Reno2 review: Rethinking the midrange smartphone
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
India will host the 91st Interpol General Assembly in 2022 after a proposal in this regard was cleared with “overwhelming support” from members countries of the international police cooperation body, Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said on Saturday.
Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed to host the General Assembly in India to Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock when the two met here on August 30. The biggest congregation of law enforcement officers will coincide with country’s 75th Independence anniversary celebrations, they said.
The officials said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Rishi Kumar Shukla moved this proposal before the 88th General Assembly in Santiago, Chile which got over Friday, they said.
The proposal was put to vote before 190 participating member countries of the Interpol and was passed with “overwhelming majority”,
The CBI represents the Interpol in India as the country’s National Central Bureau.
India will get a chance to host the General Assembly of International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) after 25 years since 1997 when it was hosted here, the officials said.
Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Madhya Pradesh Police chief V K Singh also accompanied the CBI director at the general assembly, which got over on Friday.
The general assembly of Interpol is an annual exercise hosted by member countries. All major decisions affecting general policy, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods and finances are deliberated and discussed by representatives.
Based in Lyon, France, Interpol is an international police cooperation organisation with 194 member states and 100 years of experience of international cooperation in policing.
The organisation has 90-million records spread across 17 database.
Equipped with secure global data communication channel I-24/7, incident response teams, command and control centre, a worldwide network of NCBs, the organisation assists law enforcement agencies of member countries.
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
Plan India nurtures girls into community leaders through a novel ‘takeover’
The stock of Zee Entertainment, one of the largest players in the entertainment industry, is down about 8 per ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains