India, UK discuss UN reforms, counterterrorism, climate action

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 20, 2021

Both sides also exchanged views on the Commonwealth Strategic Plan and priorities

India and the UK held discussions on key issues of mutual interest pertaining to UN reforms, counterterrorism, peacekeeping and climate action, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The discussions under the second India-UK Multilateral Dialogue were held on Monday in London.

The Indian delegation was led by Prakash Gupta, Joint Secretary (UN Political), Ministry of External Affairs, while the UK side was led by Harriet Mathews, Deputy Political Director for UN, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The UK side congratulated India on its successful presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2021, the MEA said.

Discussions covered issues of mutual interest pertaining to UN reforms, counterterrorism, peacekeeping and climate action, it said.

Both sides also exchanged views on the Commonwealth Strategic Plan and priorities.

The delegations agreed to continue to work closely to further deepen their cooperation on multilateral issues, the statement said.

Published on October 20, 2021

