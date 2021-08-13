India vaccinates over 57 lakh people in a day

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India vaccinated over 57 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, August 12, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of August 13, 7 am, 57,31,574 people were given the Covid vaccine within the last 24 hours. 45,10,040 beneficiaries received their first dose while 12,21,534 received their second.
India has administered nearly 53 crore (52,95,82,956) total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 41 crore first doses and 12 crore second doses.
Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have administered the highest number of doses so far among the States. Uttar Pradesh has administered 5.6 crore total doses of the vaccine. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4.7 crore total doses administered and Gujarat with 5.8 crore doses.
Also see: India in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine: WSJ
Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of the number of first doses totalling 4.7 crore. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3.5 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3 crore doses.
Maharashtra has administered the highest number of second doses with 1.2 crore doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 94 lakh doses and West Bengal with 92 lakh doses.
India’s Covid-19 infection tally is over 32.1 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,85,227, down by 2760. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 42,295 to 3,13,02,345. 585 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,30,254.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...