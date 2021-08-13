India vaccinates over 57 lakh people in a day

India vaccinated over 57 lakh people against Covid-19 on Thursday, August 12, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 13, 7 am, 57,31,574 people were given the Covid vaccine within the last 24 hours. 45,10,040 beneficiaries received their first dose while 12,21,534 received their second.

India has administered nearly 53 crore (52,95,82,956) total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 41 crore first doses and 12 crore second doses.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat have administered the highest number of doses so far among the States. Uttar Pradesh has administered 5.6 crore total doses of the vaccine. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4.7 crore total doses administered and Gujarat with 5.8 crore doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of the number of first doses totalling 4.7 crore. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3.5 crore doses and Madhya Pradesh at 3 crore doses.

Maharashtra has administered the highest number of second doses with 1.2 crore doses. It is followed by Gujarat with 94 lakh doses and West Bengal with 92 lakh doses.

India’s Covid-19 infection tally is over 32.1 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,85,227, down by 2760. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 42,295 to 3,13,02,345. 585 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,30,254.