Indian Navy puts into operation first batch of women pilots on Dornier aircraft

The first batch of women pilots of Indian Navy have been operationalised on Dornier Aircraft by the Southern Naval Command at Kochi.

The three women pilots were part of the six pilots of the 27th Dornier Operational Flying Training (DOFT) course, who graduated as ‘Fully operational Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) Pilots at a passing out ceremony held at INS Garuda here on Thursday.

Rear Admiral Antony George Chief Staff Officer (Training) of SNC presented awards to the pilots who are now fully qualified on Dornier aircraft for all operational missions.

The three women pilots of first batch are Lieutenant Divya Sharma (from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi), Lieutenant Shubhangi Swaroop (from Tilhar, Uttar Pradesh) and Lieutenant Shivangi (from Muzaffarpur, Bihar).

These officers had initially undergone basic flying training partly with Indian Air Force and partly with the Navy prior to DOFT course. Amongst the three women pilots operationalized for MR flying, Shivangi was the first to qualify as a naval pilot on December 2, 2019.

The course comprised of one month of ground training phase, which was conducted at various professional schools of SNC and eight months of flying training at the Dornier Squadron of SNC, INAS 550.

Divya Sharma and Shivam Pandey were adjudged ‘First in Flying’ and ‘First in Ground’ subjects, respectively.