The Indian Navy has stepped up anti-piracy operations amid the ongoing crisis in the Red Sea sparked by attacks on ships by Yemen-based Houthis. The Indian Navy’s offshore patrol ship INS Sumitra carried out a second anti-piracy operation in less than 36 hours to rescue fishing vessel (FV) Al Naeemi, with 19 Pakistani crew on board, after apprehending 11 armed Somali pirates, a Navy spokesperson said.

INS Sumitra, through swift and relentless effort, has rescued two hijacked fishing vessels along with 36 crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in the southern Arabian Sea, approximately 850 nm west of Kochi, and prevented the misuse of the vessels as mother ships for further acts of piracy on merchant vessels, the spokesperson stated.

On January 28, INS Sumitra, deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations east of Somalia and Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message related to the hijacking of Iranian-flagged FV Iman by pirates. INS Sumitra rescued the vessel and crew in the early hours of Monday using standard operating procedures (SOPs) and coercive posturing, the Navy informed. The vessel was sanitised and released for onward sail.

INS Sumitra was again pressed into action to locate and intercept another Iranian-flagged FV, Al Naeemi, hijacked by pirates. “Responding swiftly to the developing situation, INS Sumitra intercepted the FV on Monday night and, through coercive posturing and effective deployment of her integral helo and boats, compelled the safe release of the crew and the vessel,” the Navy spokesperson said. The Navy officials, according to him, also went over to sanitise the vessel and check on the well-being of the rescued crew.

The Indian Navy said it has once again proved its commitment in the region to act against all maritime threats and ensure the safety of all mariners and vessels at sea.

