India’s Covid-19 cases cross 75-lakh mark

There has been a substantial improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the country in the last 24 hours, with the number of fresh cases reported falling to less than 56,000, and recoveries crossing the 66,000-mark from Covid-19.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry, there are only 7.72 lakh active Covid-19 cases in the country as of now, even though the total confirmed cases cross 75 lakh. As on date, 66.64 lakh people recovered from Covid-19 while 1,14,610, including 579 in last 24 hours, died from the infection since the first case reported in the country on January 30.

According the Indian Council of Medical Research, 8.6 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted during the same period. As per the current status, doubling time of the Covid-19 infection was gone up to over 95 days, or more than three months, now.