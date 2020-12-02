India’s Covid-19 count on the verge of touching 95 lakh

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in India are on the verge of crossing 95 lakh even though the active count was only 4.6 per cent at around 4.29 lakh. In the last 24 hours, around 36,600 people tested positive for the coronavirus while over 43,000 recovered. During the same period, 501 persons succumbed to their infection taking the total death toll from Covid-19 to 1,38,122 since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far 89.33 lakh people recovered in the country. There has been a bit improvement in the Covid situation in many States such as Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, which were reporting high number of cases.

During the last 24 hours, 10.97 lakh tests were carried out in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.