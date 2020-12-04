India’s Covid recoveries cross 90 lakh

The total number of Covid-19 recoveries crossed 90 lakh in India with nearly 43,000 people getting cured of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, leaving the number active cases at 4,16,082. During the same period, as many as 36,495 people tested positive to the pandemic, which also saw killing another 540 persons.

India has so far reported a total of around 95.72 lakh confirmed Covid-19 cases. The death toll from the pandemic which first detected in the country on January 30 was 1,39,188.

Among the States that have reported high number of cases were Kerala (5,376 new cases), Maharashtra (5,180), Delhi (3,734) and West Bengal (3,246).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, as many as 11.7 lakh Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours.