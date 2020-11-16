India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 30,000 on Sunday

With the number of tests coming down to 8.62 lakh on Sunday, India reported 30,548 new cases, significantly lower than that in the previous days, during the last 24 hours. At the same time, the number of people who recovered from the infection stood at 43,851, while 435 people succumbed to the infection.

Currently, there are around 4.65 lakh active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Total confirmed cases in the country so far was close to 88.45 lakh, of which 82.5 lakh recovered and around 1.3 lakh died, since the first case was reported in the country on January 30 this year.

With testing being low, most States that were reporting a high number of cases otherwise such as Delhi and Kerala, witnessed fresh daily cases which were much lower than the number of recoveries.